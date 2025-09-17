Sign up
Previous
Photo 3624
Final Flush of Roses
A few plants seem to be taking advantage of the break in very hot weather and giving one last little burst, as cooler temperatures move in.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4719
photos
119
followers
52
following
992% complete
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
Tags
fall
,
roses
,
flush
Heather
ace
I really like how you have presented these blooming roses, Joanne! There is something vintage-like about this! Lovely! Fav
September 17th, 2025
