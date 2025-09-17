Previous
Final Flush of Roses by gardencat
Final Flush of Roses

A few plants seem to be taking advantage of the break in very hot weather and giving one last little burst, as cooler temperatures move in.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Heather ace
I really like how you have presented these blooming roses, Joanne! There is something vintage-like about this! Lovely! Fav
September 17th, 2025  
