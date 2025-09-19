Sign up
Previous
Photo 3626
An Impression of Teasels
A September day, in a field by the pond. There is still a lot of green out there but, more and more, the brown and gold tones of fall are creeping in.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
2
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
september
,
teasels
Beverley
ace
Very pretty… gorgeously done
September 19th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Well done
September 19th, 2025
