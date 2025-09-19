Previous
An Impression of Teasels by gardencat
Photo 3626

An Impression of Teasels

A September day, in a field by the pond. There is still a lot of green out there but, more and more, the brown and gold tones of fall are creeping in.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very pretty… gorgeously done
September 19th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Well done
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact