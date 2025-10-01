Sign up
Previous
Photo 3632
Great Oaks. . .
. . . can make a great mess. Sometimes even medium sized oaks, like the one in our front yard which is dropping multitudes of acorns and pieces of branch all over the lawn and driveway.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
28th September 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
acorns
JackieR
ace
Sooooo many acorns this year!! Nice processing
October 1st, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
I love acorns! Though maybe I would feel differently if we had an oak tree, lol.
October 1st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely detailed capture fav
October 1st, 2025
