Great Oaks. . . by gardencat
Great Oaks. . .

. . . can make a great mess. Sometimes even medium sized oaks, like the one in our front yard which is dropping multitudes of acorns and pieces of branch all over the lawn and driveway.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
JackieR ace
Sooooo many acorns this year!! Nice processing
October 1st, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
I love acorns! Though maybe I would feel differently if we had an oak tree, lol.
October 1st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely detailed capture fav
October 1st, 2025  
