Photo 3636
For a Closer Look
He seemed quite calm and happy to be sitting there surveying his territory.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
5th October 2025 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
woodpile
,
chipmunk
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, he's well camouflaged
October 6th, 2025
