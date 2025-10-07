Previous
What Pulls Me On . . . by gardencat
What Pulls Me On . . .

... is the need to know what is around that next bend in the path.
7th October 2025

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
