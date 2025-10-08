Sign up
Previous
Photo 3638
The Old Man of the Woods
He is obviously on his way out but, for now, he is still standing tall above the newer, younger trees of the area.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
tree
,
old
,
woods
