Previous
Red Clouds by gardencat
Photo 3645

Red Clouds

Not sure what plant this is but I love the way it looks, after the little berries fall off and the clusters of red stems look like little red clouds hanging around the bush.
Maybe best on black.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love the colours and the delicacy of the lacey stems! Beautiful bokeh too!
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact