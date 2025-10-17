Sign up
Photo 3646
A Splash of Fall Colour
Sumac leaves provide one of the brighter fall accents.
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful colour !
October 17th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
October 17th, 2025
