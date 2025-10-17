Previous
A Splash of Fall Colour by gardencat
A Splash of Fall Colour

Sumac leaves provide one of the brighter fall accents.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful colour !
October 17th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
October 17th, 2025  
