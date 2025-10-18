Sign up
Previous
Photo 3647
Colourful Market Baskets
From the basket stall at the farmers market. These really were lovely baskets with great details. I keep trying to think of where I could use one but I am at the decluttering stage of life not the acquiring stage.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th October 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
market
,
colourful
,
baskets
,
mundane-basket
Heather
ace
What a great collection! But I'm with you, Joanne about the need (but not necessarily the action) to declutter :-)
October 19th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful handiwork- Too bad they can't be used for some creative storage or something like that. (o:
October 19th, 2025
