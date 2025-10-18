Previous
Colourful Market Baskets by gardencat
Colourful Market Baskets

From the basket stall at the farmers market. These really were lovely baskets with great details. I keep trying to think of where I could use one but I am at the decluttering stage of life not the acquiring stage.
18th October 2025

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather
What a great collection! But I'm with you, Joanne about the need (but not necessarily the action) to declutter :-)
October 19th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Beautiful handiwork- Too bad they can't be used for some creative storage or something like that. (o:
October 19th, 2025  
