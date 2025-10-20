Look What I Found !

A lovely discovery today, right in my own back yard ( well technically my neighbour's back yard but right on the borderline). A few years ago they had a big tree cut down and kept a large chunk of the trunk. Two years ago I noticed it had some ugly brown lumps growing on it which I found out are a kind of fungus called 'King Alfred's Cakes' (whole other story there. . . ) but this fall I discovered it is covered in this pretty, wavy kind of fungus. I think it is Turkey Tail but more research needed to be sure.
