Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3652
The Wide View
A wide view of the fungus, spread across the old piece of trunk.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4751
photos
116
followers
52
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Latest from all albums
785
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
21st October 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
wood
,
fungus
Heather
ace
A great combo of textures! And it's fascinating to see the wide view!
October 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
Nicely focused… I also like the red leaf to the right.
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close