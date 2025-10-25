Previous
One Burning Bush by gardencat
Photo 3654

One Burning Bush

I finally found one really vibrant fall coloured tree and a building trying to hide behind it.
Posting this a day late. It's being a busy weekend. I'll be back later with today's post and some other picture commenting.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact