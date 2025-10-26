Sign up
Previous
Photo 3655
Glenn Abbey Under October Sunshine
I try to get a shot like this every year when the fall colours are showing nicely. this was the weekend for this year.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
Tags
sunshine
,
golf
,
fall-colour
,
glenn-abbey
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful scene and capture of the autumn colors.
October 27th, 2025
amyK
ace
Beautiful capture
October 27th, 2025
Brian
ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2025
