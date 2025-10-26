Previous
Glenn Abbey Under October Sunshine by gardencat
Glenn Abbey Under October Sunshine

I try to get a shot like this every year when the fall colours are showing nicely. this was the weekend for this year.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1001% complete

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful scene and capture of the autumn colors.
October 27th, 2025  
amyK ace
Beautiful capture
October 27th, 2025  
Brian ace
Beautiful
October 27th, 2025  
