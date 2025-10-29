Previous
Driving Over Autumn by gardencat
Driving Over Autumn

The road here passes over a ravine lined with bright, fall coloured trees and aims at a brilliant blue fall sky.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful colours
October 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
Stunning colours and capture, Joanne! I love the big-picture view here! Fav
October 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful and nice leading line
October 29th, 2025  
