Photo 3662
Shelob Comes to Ontario ?
Driving around my neighbourhood this morning, this made me laugh.Guess you're not going anywhere in that car today. :D
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
car
,
spider
,
halloween
