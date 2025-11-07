Sign up
Photo 3668
A New Pond
Not really a 'new' pond but just one I haven't photographed before.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather
ace
Beautiful blues, autumn leaves, and reflections! Fav
November 9th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty! I love the contrast of the blue sky and its reflection with the Autumn colors.
November 9th, 2025
