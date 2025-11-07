Previous
A New Pond by gardencat
A New Pond

Not really a 'new' pond but just one I haven't photographed before.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Joanne Diochon

gardencat
Joanne Diochon
Heather
Beautiful blues, autumn leaves, and reflections! Fav
November 9th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Very pretty! I love the contrast of the blue sky and its reflection with the Autumn colors.
November 9th, 2025  
