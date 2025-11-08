Previous
Just a Girl and Her Dog by gardencat
Photo 3668

Just a Girl and Her Dog

in the golden woods.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1004% complete

Sue Cooper ace
A gorgeous capture, lovely composition. Fav.
November 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful golden glow - a lovely walk in the woods ! - fav
November 8th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful golds
November 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Fabulous
November 8th, 2025  
