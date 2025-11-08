Sign up
Previous
Photo 3668
Just a Girl and Her Dog
in the golden woods.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
4
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4767
photos
115
followers
52
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
golden
,
leaves
,
woods
,
fall
,
sixws-160
Sue Cooper
ace
A gorgeous capture, lovely composition. Fav.
November 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful golden glow - a lovely walk in the woods ! - fav
November 8th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Beautiful golds
November 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Fabulous
November 8th, 2025
