Previous
Photo 3672
Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day : a day to remember those who gave their lives to defend the world from the spread of fascism. And, apparently, a day to spit in their faces by sitting back and watching it rise again without doing much to stop it.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
remembrance
,
poppies
,
shame
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
November 11th, 2025
