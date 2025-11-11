Previous
Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day : a day to remember those who gave their lives to defend the world from the spread of fascism. And, apparently, a day to spit in their faces by sitting back and watching it rise again without doing much to stop it.
11th November 2025

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Beverley ace
November 11th, 2025  
