Previous
Golden Leaves by gardencat
Photo 3673

Golden Leaves

It's a bit of a mixed up world this week, with fall and winter both existing at the same time.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Yes, the same here. Many of the trees looked beautiful with their fall foliage and snow.
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact