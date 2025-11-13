Sign up
Previous
Photo 3674
Into the Woods
The snow has melted away on most the paths and, lured on by this glowing gold tree, I took a different turn on one of the trails I found a few weeks ago, and entered a new area of woods with some interesting discoveries ahead.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
woods
,
gold
,
fall
,
trail-walk
Beverley
ace
Fun discovering…
November 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely walk to the unknown !
November 13th, 2025
