The Rock Spot

The path that I started down ( in yesterday's image) wound its way through the trees, growing narrower as it went, and working its way closer to the edge of a steep down slope, almost a cliff. At one point it widened out giving access almost right to the edge and letting me look down into the ravine and the creek flowing through it. Then I noticed the grouping of rocks on the other bank of the creek. I realized it was a spot I had found a couple of years ago on a different trail but now I was above looking down on it. And I realized that I had taken a picture of the spot I was in now, from down there, without realizing there was a trail running along the top edge.