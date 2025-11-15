Sign up
Photo 3676
Nearing the Edge
I was tempted to go a bit closer to the edge and get a better view down but, the ground was sloping away quite steeply and the snow made the footing a bit slippery, so I decided discretion was the better decision and just took a shot from here.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
snow
,
woods
,
ravine
Aimee Ann
Lovely shot
November 15th, 2025
