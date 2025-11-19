Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3680
Fading Fall
Faffing with leaves. It feels these days as if we are teetering on the edge between fall and winter, We still have some gold/brown fall leaves but there is a nip in the air that warns, "Winter is Coming".
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4781
photos
114
followers
52
following
1008% complete
View this month »
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
etsooi
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close