Previous
Next
A Line of Mossy Stones by gardencat
Photo 3688

A Line of Mossy Stones

Another woodland shot, but this time with the focus on stone, instead of wood.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact