Photo 3690
No Perfection
A quote I was reminded of recently, which resonates for me right now. And which also inspired an entry for the WSL challenge.
It's in landscape orientation which is not usual for posters but it's what seemed to work for this.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3A
Taken
29th November 2025 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
wind
,
imperfect
,
wsl-41
