Winter is Back by gardencat
Photo 3691

Winter is Back

Or at least it was this morning. Now, after a day with above freezing temperature and a light drizzle, we are back in grey, damp, raw fall.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
A beautiful shot, Joanne! And well-done to capture the snow while it was still there and looking so pristine! Fav
November 30th, 2025  
Beautiful capture…
November 30th, 2025  
