Previous
Photo 3691
Winter is Back
Or at least it was this morning. Now, after a day with above freezing temperature and a light drizzle, we are back in grey, damp, raw fall.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
2
2
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Heather
ace
A beautiful shot, Joanne! And well-done to capture the snow while it was still there and looking so pristine! Fav
November 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
November 30th, 2025
