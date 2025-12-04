Previous
It's really cold out there today and a brisk wind doesn't help. Once I got back in, it was an easy decision to heat up a bowl of zucchini soup. Grated cheddar cheese and a glop of sour cream just add to the flavour.

@gardencat
Walks @
Wonderfully presented.
December 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Sounds delicious - just what you need in the cols and snowy weather , nicely presented !
December 4th, 2025  
Beverley
Looks delicious… beautifully prepared.
December 4th, 2025  
Sue Cooper
Perfect for a cold day. Sounds delicious.
December 4th, 2025  
