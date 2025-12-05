Previous
Just a Little Bird, Trying to Get By by gardencat
Photo 3696

Just a Little Bird, Trying to Get By

A little sparrow who found the handful of seeds I left out on the wall, on a cold winter day.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
amyK ace
Lovely focus and dof
December 6th, 2025  
