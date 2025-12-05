Sign up
Photo 3696
Just a Little Bird, Trying to Get By
A little sparrow who found the handful of seeds I left out on the wall, on a cold winter day.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
wall
,
cold
,
seeds
,
sparrow
amyK
ace
Lovely focus and dof
December 6th, 2025
