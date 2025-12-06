Previous
Bonanza Under the Feeder by gardencat
Bonanza Under the Feeder

This little guy seemed very happy to scavenge the seeds that fell from the feeder onto the ground. And I have to apologize for probably misleading people here for about a year since I have seen this little guy and others like him before and assumed they were just juvenile grey squirrels. I thought red squirrels were mostly in woodlands and further north than I am located but recently discovered that there are some of them around here, and they do sometimes show up in backyards, so maybe this is indeed a red squirrel.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Could be- I had one when we first moved to PA but haven't seen him for years. This fellow's pretty cute. I hope he sticks around for you!
December 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
So sweet
December 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture
December 7th, 2025  
