Bonanza Under the Feeder

This little guy seemed very happy to scavenge the seeds that fell from the feeder onto the ground. And I have to apologize for probably misleading people here for about a year since I have seen this little guy and others like him before and assumed they were just juvenile grey squirrels. I thought red squirrels were mostly in woodlands and further north than I am located but recently discovered that there are some of them around here, and they do sometimes show up in backyards, so maybe this is indeed a red squirrel.