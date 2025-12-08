Previous
Black Capped Chickadee and Nuthatch by gardencat
Black Capped Chickadee and Nuthatch

I thought I had a couple of chickadees going back and forth, visiting my feeder, but then I realized it was actually one chickadee and one red breasted nuthatch.
Here's a better view of the Nuthatch : https://365project.org/gardencat/this-and-that/2025-12-08
8th December 2025

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
LManning (Laura) ace
They’re lunch buddies!
December 9th, 2025  
