Lady Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 3700

Lady Cardinal

For the last couple of days all my bird shots seem to come with a feeder attached. Cold weather and Christmas prep have been keeping me busy and mostly indoors so I've been shooting in the back yard.
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lisa V.
Love how this one is framed. And really like the detail on her tail!
December 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
She's a beauty, Joanne, and you captured her so well! Gorgeous with the light on her plumage! I love her shiny eye too! Fav
December 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 10th, 2025  
