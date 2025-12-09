Sign up
Previous
Photo 3700
Lady Cardinal
For the last couple of days all my bird shots seem to come with a feeder attached. Cold weather and Christmas prep have been keeping me busy and mostly indoors so I've been shooting in the back yard.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4804
photos
114
followers
52
following
1013% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
cardinal
Lisa V.
Love how this one is framed. And really like the detail on her tail!
December 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
She's a beauty, Joanne, and you captured her so well! Gorgeous with the light on her plumage! I love her shiny eye too! Fav
December 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 10th, 2025
