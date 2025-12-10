Sign up
Photo 3701
The Snow is Back. . .
and so is Mr. Red. He is looking a bit frazzled this morning and his tail looks a little electrically charged but today, the poor guy has been having to dig through the snow to find any of those scattered seeds under the feeder.
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
electrostatic
