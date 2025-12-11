Sign up
Previous
Photo 3702
A Winter Scene
The pretty part of winter.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
snow
winter
trees
amyK
ace
Great winter image; nice edit
December 12th, 2025
