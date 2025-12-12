Sign up
Photo 3703
One Very Cold Dove
The last couple of days have been well below freezing and this poor mourning dove was puffed up to what looked like almost twice his usual size to insulate himself from the cold.
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
freezing
,
dove
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful capture
December 12th, 2025
