Previous
The partridge got away. . . by gardencat
Photo 3707

The partridge got away. . .

But I held on to the pears, I needed them for my still life.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Glad you rescued those. Beautiful still life with an “old world” feel.
December 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So nicely done!
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact