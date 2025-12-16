Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3707
The partridge got away. . .
But I held on to the pears, I needed them for my still life.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4811
photos
115
followers
52
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pears
,
etsooi
,
etsooi-171
Shutterbug
ace
Glad you rescued those. Beautiful still life with an “old world” feel.
December 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So nicely done!
December 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close