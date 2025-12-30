Previous
And Now, the Lady by gardencat
And Now, the Lady

I captured the male cardinal yesterday and now, today, the lady came out too.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Joanne Diochon

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful shot !
December 30th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful catch! I love the look of both the male and female cardinals.
December 30th, 2025  
