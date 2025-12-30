Sign up
Previous
Photo 3711
And Now, the Lady
I captured the male cardinal yesterday and now, today, the lady came out too.
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
bird
,
female
,
cardinal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful shot !
December 30th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch! I love the look of both the male and female cardinals.
December 30th, 2025
