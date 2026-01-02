Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3714
Wintery Day
It's so nice when the sun is out and the wind is not.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
4818
photos
115
followers
52
following
1017% complete
View this month »
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
path
,
lakeside
Dorothy
ace
Definitely, a perfect winter's day.
January 3rd, 2026
amyK
ace
That makes all the difference. Wonderful light on this winter scene.
January 3rd, 2026
*lynn
ace
so pretty with the sunshine and snow
January 3rd, 2026
