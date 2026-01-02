Previous
Wintery Day by gardencat
Photo 3714

Wintery Day

It's so nice when the sun is out and the wind is not.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

Dorothy ace
Definitely, a perfect winter’s day.
January 3rd, 2026  
amyK ace
That makes all the difference. Wonderful light on this winter scene.
January 3rd, 2026  
*lynn ace
so pretty with the sunshine and snow
January 3rd, 2026  
