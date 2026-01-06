Previous
Memories of Fall by gardencat
Memories of Fall

One of the late hanging-on oak leaves blew down and got stuck in the granular white snow. This was taken two days ago. Today, warmer temperatures and rain have turned the white snow into ugly grey slush.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous texture and details. We're in sloppy slush world here too.
January 6th, 2026  
