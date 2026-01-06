Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3718
Memories of Fall
One of the late hanging-on oak leaves blew down and got stuck in the granular white snow. This was taken two days ago. Today, warmer temperatures and rain have turned the white snow into ugly grey slush.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4822
photos
116
followers
52
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
4th January 2026 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaf
,
fall
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous texture and details. We're in sloppy slush world here too.
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close