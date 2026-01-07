Sign up
Photo 3719
Sincerely, from the Bottom of My Heart . . .
I love the way squirrels ( at least the ones around my back yard) have habit of holding their front paws over their chest as if they are making a heartfelt plea.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
2
squirrel
,
paws
,
sincere
Liz Milne
ace
My squirrel visitors do that too.
It's charming.
January 7th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
This is very cute. I haven't seen our squirrels do that. Fav.
January 7th, 2026
It’s charming.