Sincerely, from the Bottom of My Heart . . . by gardencat
Sincerely, from the Bottom of My Heart . . .

I love the way squirrels ( at least the ones around my back yard) have habit of holding their front paws over their chest as if they are making a heartfelt plea.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

Liz Milne ace
My squirrel visitors do that too.
It’s charming.
January 7th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
This is very cute. I haven't seen our squirrels do that. Fav.
January 7th, 2026  
