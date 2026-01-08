Previous
Branches of Light by gardencat
Branches of Light

In the midst of a string of dark, rainy days the sun broke through, for a brief period, catching the water droplets and turning them into little, tiny, glowing lights. BOB maybe.
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful bokeh raindrops
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful - trillion raindrops creating a bokeh of lights ! fav
January 8th, 2026  
Dave ace
Gorgeous drops and bokeh
January 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture.
January 8th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Beautiful bokeh AND clarity
January 8th, 2026  
