Previous
Photo 3720
Branches of Light
In the midst of a string of dark, rainy days the sun broke through, for a brief period, catching the water droplets and turning them into little, tiny, glowing lights. BOB maybe.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
5
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4824
photos
116
followers
52
following
1019% complete
View this month »
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
7th January 2026 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
water
,
branches
,
bokeh
,
sunshine
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful bokeh raindrops
January 8th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful - trillion raindrops creating a bokeh of lights ! fav
January 8th, 2026
Dave
ace
Gorgeous drops and bokeh
January 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture.
January 8th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Beautiful bokeh AND clarity
January 8th, 2026
