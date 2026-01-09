Sign up
Previous
Photo 3721
Hydrangea Little Flower
I went back to the climbing hydrangea for inspiration today and played with textures and borders to give it more of a style.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4825
photos
116
followers
52
following
1019% complete
View this month »
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
3719
3720
3721
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
hydrangea
Shutterbug
ace
Very artistic. Beautiful image.
January 10th, 2026
amyK
ace
Beautifully presented
January 10th, 2026
