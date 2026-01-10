Sign up
Photo 3722
Lace Edging
The snow melted, leaving a lacy edge along the creek.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
ice
,
creek
,
lace
