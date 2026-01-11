Sign up
Photo 3723
Winter Clematis Flowers
Not actually clematis flowers, of course, but the rather showy seed heads are as close as we get to flowers in my mid-January garden. I'm trying to embrace joy wherever I can find it these days.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
8th January 2026 7:16pm
Tags
winter
,
seeds
,
clematis
