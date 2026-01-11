Previous
Winter Clematis Flowers by gardencat
Photo 3723

Winter Clematis Flowers

Not actually clematis flowers, of course, but the rather showy seed heads are as close as we get to flowers in my mid-January garden. I'm trying to embrace joy wherever I can find it these days.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
