Just Hanging Out by gardencat
Photo 3730

Just Hanging Out

Dried leaves on a clematis vine, caught and illuminated by a splash of light. I like the gentle spiral curve of the bit of vine.
18th January 2026

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
I love the light and the comp.
January 18th, 2026  
Beautiful capture and edit ! fav
January 18th, 2026  
