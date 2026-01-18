Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3730
Just Hanging Out
Dried leaves on a clematis vine, caught and illuminated by a splash of light. I like the gentle spiral curve of the bit of vine.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4838
photos
116
followers
52
following
1021% complete
View this month »
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
Latest from all albums
14
3726
94
3727
789
3728
3729
3730
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
clematis
Shutterbug
ace
I love the light and the comp.
January 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful capture and edit ! fav
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close