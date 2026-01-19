Sign up
Previous
Photo 3731
Happy Buddha
Found this very happy looking buddha in a store. He made me smile.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
1
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
buddha
Walks @ 7
ace
Well spotted, a much needed smile for these days
January 20th, 2026
