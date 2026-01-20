Previous
Uncomfortably Numb ( with apologies to Pink Floyd) by gardencat
Photo 3732

Uncomfortably Numb ( with apologies to Pink Floyd)

It's cold here and I seem to be less able to deal with the cold every year but, I have been hiding inside a lot, for the last few days, so this morning I decided I had to get out with my camera. I got a few pictures, most of which were boring but my first shot was this, which came out accidentally overexposed due to the very bright sunlight bouncing off the snow making the readings on my screen hard to see. Turned out this one best summed up the feeling of the outing.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
1022% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is a great shot, a happy accident.
Like you, I feel the cold more and more each winter and feel less and less inclined to go out in bad weather if I don't have to. Fav.
January 20th, 2026  
Aimee Ann
Great capture. Lovely snowy scene
January 20th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
It’s a nice one!
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact