Uncomfortably Numb ( with apologies to Pink Floyd)

It's cold here and I seem to be less able to deal with the cold every year but, I have been hiding inside a lot, for the last few days, so this morning I decided I had to get out with my camera. I got a few pictures, most of which were boring but my first shot was this, which came out accidentally overexposed due to the very bright sunlight bouncing off the snow making the readings on my screen hard to see. Turned out this one best summed up the feeling of the outing.