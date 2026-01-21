Sign up
Previous
Photo 3733
Winter Bouquet
More snow today, and still quite cold so I decided to go with an inside shot of some seed heads that I cut in the garden, and tossed in a vase, a couple of days ago.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
winter
,
bouquet
,
seed-head
