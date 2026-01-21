Previous
Winter Bouquet by gardencat
Winter Bouquet

More snow today, and still quite cold so I decided to go with an inside shot of some seed heads that I cut in the garden, and tossed in a vase, a couple of days ago.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
