Baby It's Cold Outside by gardencat
Baby It's Cold Outside

The garden was full of little dark eyed juncos this morning searching all over for any seeds that may have fallen from a feeder. They are all puffed up, trying to keep warm.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Lesley ace
What a little beauty!
January 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely crisp capture with great details. Ours are having a great deal of trouble with the wind!
January 23rd, 2026  
