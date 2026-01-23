Sign up
Previous
Photo 3735
Baby It's Cold Outside
The garden was full of little dark eyed juncos this morning searching all over for any seeds that may have fallen from a feeder. They are all puffed up, trying to keep warm.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd January 2026 10:45am
Tags
snow
,
birds
,
winter
,
junco
Lesley
ace
What a little beauty!
January 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely crisp capture with great details. Ours are having a great deal of trouble with the wind!
January 23rd, 2026
