I can't post a picture today by gardencat
I can't post a picture today

I am too full of anger, disgust, and something close to hatred, to be bothered with photography.
Joanne Diochon

JackieR ace
Well, at least there was an apology on WhataTwit-er!
January 25th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond An apology for shooting an American citizen and then lying about it and pretending that he was a terrorist? I must have missed that.
January 25th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Or do you mean an apology for dismissing and belittling the sacrifice of allied troops who gave their lives coming to the defence of the US after 9/11? I missed that too.
January 25th, 2026  
Heather ace
:((((
January 25th, 2026  
