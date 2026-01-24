Sign up
Previous
Photo 3736
I can't post a picture today
I am too full of anger, disgust, and something close to hatred, to be bothered with photography.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
JackieR
ace
Well, at least there was an apology on WhataTwit-er!
January 25th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
An apology for shooting an American citizen and then lying about it and pretending that he was a terrorist? I must have missed that.
January 25th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Or do you mean an apology for dismissing and belittling the sacrifice of allied troops who gave their lives coming to the defence of the US after 9/11? I missed that too.
January 25th, 2026
Heather
ace
:((((
January 25th, 2026
