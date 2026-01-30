Previous
Dried Autumn Joy by gardencat
Dried Autumn Joy

An inside shot, for a cold winter's day.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Joanne Diochon
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh very nice result (I just got some ideas for some of my FoR images too!)
January 30th, 2026  
